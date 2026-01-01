hamburger icon
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD

25.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Chief Bobber Dark Horse specs and features

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Prices

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD, is listed at ₹25.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Mileage

All variants of the Chief Bobber Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Colours

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD is available in 3 colour options: Black Smoke, Storm Gray, Sunset Red Smoke.

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Engine and Transmission

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD is powered by a 1890 cc engine.

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Chief Bobber Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs or the Indian Super Chief Limited priced between ₹24.33 Lakhs - 24.35 Lakhs.

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Specs & Features

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Price

Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD

₹25.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,52,000
RTO
1,88,160
Insurance
54,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,94,910
EMI@55,775/mo
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.1 L
Length
2286 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1626 mm
Height
1349 mm
Saddle Height
662 mm
Width
915 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Chennal
Front Brake Diameter
300mm
Tyre Size
Front: 130/90 B16 73H, Rear: 180/65 B16 81H
Rear Brake Diameter
300mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Metzeler CruiseTec

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
156 Nm@ 3300rpm
Transmission
Manual
Gear Box
6 Gear
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
103.2 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 132 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks w/ adjustable preload / 75 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
A 4 Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND with GPS Navigation, Ride Tracking, Bluetooth Connectivity and More; Factory-Installed RIDE COMMAND Telecommunications Unit (TCU) for One-Year FREE with Bike Health, Bike Locator, Intuitive Destination Search and More (Features and Connectivity Vary by Country)
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 4 Inch

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD EMI
EMI50,197 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,35,419
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,35,419
Interest Amount
6,76,417
Payable Amount
30,11,836

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse other Variants

Chief Bobber Dark Horse Black Smoke

₹25.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,81,633
RTO
2,05,347
Insurance
53,646
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,40,626
EMI@54,608/mo
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Titanium Smoke

₹25.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,82,476
RTO
2,05,423
Insurance
53,659
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,41,558
EMI@54,628/mo
Chief Bobber Dark Horse Sagebrush Smoke

₹25.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,86,477
RTO
2,05,783
Insurance
53,722
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,45,982
EMI@54,723/mo
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Alternatives

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse

22.13 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsChief Dark Horse
Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Super Chief Limited

24.33 - 24.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsSuper Chief Limited
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

21.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsFat Bob 114
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsR 12 nine T
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

23.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsHeritage Classic
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Chief Bobber Dark HorsevsR 12

view all specs and features

