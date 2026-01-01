|Engine
|1890 cc
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD, is listed at ₹25.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Chief Bobber Dark Horse offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD is available in 3 colour options: Black Smoke, Storm Gray, Sunset Red Smoke.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD is powered by a 1890 cc engine.
In the Chief Bobber Dark Horse's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Chief Dark Horse priced between ₹22.13 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs or the Indian Super Chief Limited priced between ₹24.33 Lakhs - 24.35 Lakhs.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.