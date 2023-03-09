HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Which Cruiser To Buy?

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Which cruiser to buy?

Many people were waiting for Royal Enfield to launch the Super Meteor 650. After all, it is Royal Enfield's new flagship and the most premium product that they have ever built. There are not a lot of middleweight cruisers in the Indian market. One of the rivals to the Super Meteor 650 is the Kawasaki Vulcan S. So, here is a comparison between the two.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 18:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Despite being cruisers, the design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Despite being cruisers, the design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Despite being cruisers, the design of both motorcycles is quite different.
Despite being cruisers, the design of both motorcycles is quite different.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Looks

The Super Meteor 650 looks like a proper cruiser that one would usually see on American soil. There is a circular LED headlamp, a lot of chrome elements, a tall windscreen on some variants, a teardrop fuel tank, a backrest on some variants and a low-slung seat. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Vulcan S is a power cruiser. It has a got a wide and up-swept handlebar, a very low seat height and a relatively more modern design language than the Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Specs

The Super Meteor 650 uses the same air-oil cooled engine as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, it has been retuned to handle the additional weight and the gears are also shorter. It puts out 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki  W175
177 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Sr400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Sr400
339 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 400nk (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 400nk
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha 2021 R3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha 2021 R3
231 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

On the other hand, the Vulcan S uses a liquid-cooled engine that produces 59.94 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 62.4 Nm at 6,600 rpm. It is also mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Features

The Super Meteor 650 is equipped with an LED headlamp and tail lamp, a Tripper Navigation system, hazard lights and a USB port. The Vulcan S is equipped with an analogue tachometer and a digital instrument cluster

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S: Price

The Super Meteor starts at 3.49 lakh and goes up to 3.79 lakh. On the other hand, the Vulcan S is priced at 6.40 lakh which is quite expensive compared to the Super Meteor 650. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 18:27 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Kawasaki Vulcan S
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city