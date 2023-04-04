Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Vulcan S comes with 649 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Vulcan S starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Vulcan S sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Vulcan S price starts at ₹ 5.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 6.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Vulcan S comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Vulcan S top variant price is ₹ 5.79 Lakhs.
₹5.79 Lakhs*
649 cc
61 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
