Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Specifications

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 starting price is Rs. 5,62,000 in India. Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 451 cc engine.
5.62 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Specs

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 comes with 451 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Eliminator 500 starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 l
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2250 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Width
785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/70-18, Rear :- 150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
45 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
451 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, Parallel twin, 8 valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Alternatives

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Kawasaki Vulcan S

5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vulcan S Specs
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 700

Triumph Bonneville 700

5.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Bonneville 700 details
View similar Bikes

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 News

The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
2 Jan 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
10 Jan 2024
Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 News

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Eliminator 500 price starts at ₹ 5.62 Lakhs .

STD
5.62 Lakhs*
451 cc
45 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details