Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Eliminator 500 comes with 451 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Eliminator 500 starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Eliminator 500 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kawasaki Eliminator 500 price starts at ₹ 5.62 Lakhs .
₹5.62 Lakhs*
451 cc
45 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price