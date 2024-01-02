Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 6.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 6.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Eliminator 500 dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Kawasaki Eliminator 500 on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Vulcan S which starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs in Pune and Triumph Bonneville 700 starting at Rs. 5.5 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Eliminator 500 STD ₹ 6.55 Lakhs