In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 BMW R 1250 GS or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW R 1250 GS Price starts at Rs 20.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R 1250 GS engine makes power and torque 136 PS @ 7750 rpm & 143 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the R 1250 GS in 2 colours.
The R 1250 GS mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less