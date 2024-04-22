Delhi sees drop in over-speeding vehicle cases, says police

Delhi has witnessed a sharp drop in number of over-speeding cases this year. Data shared by Delhi Traffic Police said that the number of such traffic violations in the national capital has gone down by about 15 per cent between January 1 and April 15 this year. According to the police, a little over 8.16 challans were issued to vehicle owners flouting the specific traffic rule in the national capital during this period. Delhi is among the top cities to witness high number of road accident deaths. Over-speeding is one of the biggest reasons behind deaths due to road accidents in India.

According to the data shared by Delhi's traffic police department, the drop in over-speeding cases is sharp from 9.52 lakh cases recorded during the same period last year. Delhi Traffic Police said that the significant reduction in over-speeding cases can be attributed to its planning and implementation to bar motorists from breaking speed limits.

Delhi Traffic Police has set up a network of overspeed violation detection (OSVD) cameras. "Enhanced deterrence measures have been instrumental in dissuading motorists from violating speed limits. The visible presence of OSVD cameras serves as a deterrent, instilling a sense of responsibility among drivers and promoting adherence to traffic regulations," Delhi Traffic Police said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Delhi holds the record of highest number of road accident deaths in 2022 among cities with a population of over a million people. According to a report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the city saw 5,652 accidents in 2022. 1,461 people were killed in these road accidents and 5,201 others were injured.

Over-speeding is considered as one of the biggest killers on Indian roads. The report by MoRTH said, “Over-speeding in the 50 million plus cities accounted for 67.6 per cent of the road accidents, 65.5 per cent of road accident deaths and 66.3 per cent of injuries."

Over-speeding is considered as one of the traffic violations according to the Motor Vehicles Act. It carries a fine of ₹2,000 for light motor vehicles like cars while bigger vehicles face penalty of ₹4,000.

