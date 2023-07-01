HT Auto

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Images

Check out the latest images of Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All

Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa News

Suzuki has made cosmetic changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition.
Suzuki unveils the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa, looks more striking than ever
1 Jul 2023
The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is now OBD2-A compliant in keeping with the new norms and gets 3 new dual-tone colours
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa launched with OBD2 compliance and three new colours
7 Apr 2023
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
17 Feb 2023
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa rests comfortably after a challenging run to the top of Tijara mountain fort.&nbsp;
Touring on new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa 2022: Eight quick observations
30 Jun 2022
Hayabusa has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update.
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa breaks cover in new colour options
7 Jun 2022
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa Videos

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.40 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Suzuki Hayabusa: Road Test Review
5 Jul 2021
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
