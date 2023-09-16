First Hero Karizma XMR rolls off the assembly line, dispatches begin to dealers

HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp recently rolled out the first Karizma XMR from its manufacturing facility. The company has begun dispatching the motorcycle to dealerships while deliveries should begin in a few days, right in time for the festive season. The Hero Karizma XMR was launched last month with an introductory price of 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), while bookings are open for a token amount of 3,000.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM
The Hero Karizma is priced at an introductory ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
The Hero Karizma is priced at an introductory ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new Hero Karizma XMR revives the iconic ‘Karizma’ nameplate, albeit in an all-new avatar. The bike is the first from Hero to get a trellis frame, liquid-cooled engine and dual-channel ABS. Power comes from the newly-developed 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine tuned for 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

Other hardware components include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end. The kerb weight is a light 163.5 kg. The Karizma XMR gets a full fairing complete with a wide headlamp with all-LED lighting. The bike also comes with an LCD instrument console with ambient-based brightness adjustability and Bluetooth connectivity. The bike gets an adjustable windscreen, a segment-first feature, along with a USB charging socket.

The Hero Karizma XMR is available in three colours - Matte Black, Red and Iconic Yellow. It takes on the KTM RC 200 and Yamaha R15 V4 in the segment. As we found out in our first ride review, the new Karizma XMR impressed us with its free-revving motor, high-speed stability and handling prowess. It also managed to grab the right attention with the styling.

