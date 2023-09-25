Hero Karizma XMR 210 to get dearer by 7,000 from October 1

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced that the base price of its newly launched Karizma XMR 210 will go up by ₹7,000 from October 1. The bike is currently retailing at its introductory starting price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom), and after the increment, it will cost ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom) onwards. The current booking window for the bike will be open till midnight of September 30.

Customers can book the motorcycle at authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or on the official website of the company. They can even book the bike by giving a call on 7046210210 while the token amount for booking is RS 3,000. The date for the new booking window will be announced soon, which will incorporate the revised price of the bike.

Watch: Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched: First look

Launched late August, the premium motorbike brought back the successful ‘Karizma’ nomenclature to the two-wheeler giant's product lineup after four years. The modern iteration retains some signature styling elements from the original model that was introduced back in 2003. This helps hold on to the nostalgia that the name brings along with it.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero Karizma XMR ₹ 1.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Yamaha MT-15 ₹ 1.40 - 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bajaj Pulsar N250 ₹ 1.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Yamaha XSR155 ₹ 1.40 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Yamaha FZS 25 ₹ 1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bajaj Pulsar F250 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The bike features an aggressive styling, sporting sharp and sleek-looking LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. he turn indicators and taillamp too come carrying LED touch. The bike gets a split seat layout with the pillion stepped up and narrow sleek tail section adding more style to the bike.

It features a fully digital colour LCD display that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation tech. It will be available in three different colour options: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red and Phantom Black.

On the mechanical front, the bike is powered by a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 25.15 bhp peak power and 20.4 Nm maximum torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty.

First Published Date: