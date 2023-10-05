Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for Karizma XMR

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for its newly launched flagship premium motorcycle, Karizma XMR. The company has already started dispatching the bikes to dealerships and customer deliveries are set to commence this month, amidst the festive period. The motorbike was launched at an introductory price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom) but the price has now been revised to ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom).

The first booking window commenced on August 29 were closed on the midnight of September 30. The new booking window will be announced soon and incorporate the revised price.

Launched late August, the premium motorbike brought back the successful ‘Karizma’ nomenclature to the two-wheeler giant's product lineup after four years. The modern iteration retains some signature styling elements from the original model that was introduced back in 2003. This helps hold on to the nostalgia that the name brings along with it.

Watch: Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched: First look

Karizma XMR is powered by 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine, six-speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch as well as dual channel ABS. The engine churns out 25.15 bhp peak power and 20.4 Nm maximum torque. It is the most powerful motorcycle in its segment, producing the highest torque figure.

In terms of looks, the bike features an aggressive styling, sporting sharp and sleek-looking LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The turn indicators and taillamp too come carrying LED touch. The bike gets a split seat layout with the pillion stepped up and narrow sleek tail section adding more style to the bike.

It comes loaded with features such as segment-first adjustable windshield. There is a fully digital colour LCD display that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and first-in-segment turn-by-turn navigation tech. It will be available in three different colour options: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red and Phantom Black.

