Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 2021

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
13.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
View all Bonneville Speedmaster specs and features

Bonneville Speedmaster 2021 Latest Updates

Bonneville Speedmaster falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Bonneville Speedmaster 2021 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.10 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of 2021

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2225 mm
  • Max Power: 78 PS @ 6100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
    • ...Read More

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 2021 Price

    2021
    ₹13.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,75,000
    RTO
    94,000
    Insurance
    32,146
    Accessories Charges
    8,812
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,09,958
    EMI@28,156/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 2021 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2225 mm
    Wheelbase
    1500 mm
    Dry Weight
    263 kg
    Height
    1055 mm
    Saddle Height
    705 mm
    Width
    910 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-16x 2.5 inch Rear :-16x 3.5 inch
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-16,Rear :-150/80-16
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    255 mm
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    78 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Stroke
    80 mm
    Max Torque
    106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0:1
    Displacement
    1200 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    97.6 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel, twin cradle frame
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Mono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
    Front Suspension
    47 mm showa cartridge forks
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Ride-by-Wire
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Engine Immobilizer
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster 2021 EMI
    EMI25,340 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,78,962
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,78,962
    Interest Amount
    3,41,468
    Payable Amount
    15,20,430

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster other Variants

    STD
    ₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1200 cc
    27.60 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,75,000
    RTO
    94,000
    Insurance
    32,146
    Accessories Charges
    11,750
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,12,896
    EMI@28,219/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Alternatives

    Triumph Street Triple

    Triumph Street Triple RS

    10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Bonneville S... vs Street Tripl...
    Triumph Bonneville T120

    Triumph Bonneville T120 Black 2021

    9.29 - 10.65 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Bonneville S... vs Bonneville T...
    Triumph Street Scrambler 900

    Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Gold Line Edition

    9.35 - 9.95 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Bonneville S... vs Street Scram...
    Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

    Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled ABS BS6

    9.93 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Bonneville S... vs Scrambler De...

    Popular Triumph Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Triumph Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details