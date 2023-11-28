HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer Right View
1/5
Maruthisan Racer Front View
2/5
Maruthisan Racer Rear Wheel View
3/5
Maruthisan Racer Seat View
4/5
Maruthisan Racer Wheel View
5/5

Maruthisan Racer Specifications

Maruthisan Racer starting price is Rs. 1,92,740 in India. Maruthisan Racer is available in 1 variant
1.93 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maruthisan Racer Specs

Maruthisan Racer comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Racer starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Maruthisan Racer sits in the Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian

Maruthisan Racer Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
standard
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
185 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
120 km
Max Speed
100 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Body Graphics
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Maruthisan Racer Alternatives

Seeka SBolt

Seeka SBolt

1.69 Lakhs Onwards
SBolt Specs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
Aera Specs

Maruthisan Racer Variants & Price List

Maruthisan Racer price starts at ₹ 1.93 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.93 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruthisan Racer comes in 1 variants. Maruthisan Racer's top variant is standard.

standard
1.93 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
120 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

