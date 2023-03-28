Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group has shared a picture of a modified Jawa 42 from his Twitter. He called it ‘Batmobike’ because of the blacked-out paint scheme that the motorcycle carries. Underneath the modification, the motorcycle is a Jawa 42 and is modified by Muhammed Raihan. He has done over 50 projects on Jawa motorcycles. Usually, the modified motorcycles one sees on Indian roads are Royal Enfields.

This Jawa 42 has been modified into a cafe racer. The motorcycle does not need a lot of modifications because it already has a retro design. So, the only things that have been changed are the seat, the cowl and the riding ergonomics.

The seat and the cowl are designed in metal and the seat now is a single-piece that gets stitching and has a ribbed pattern to it. The motorcycle was originally finished in a Lumos Lime paint scheme and now the whole motorcycle is finished in a gloss black paint scheme with gold and silver stripes. The rear cowl has been re-painted into the same shade as the motorcycle. So, it is finished in black with golden stripes. The changes were also made to the rear fender for a more clean look.

To give a cafe racer stance, the height of the handlebar was decreased. The turn indicators are also re-positioned and there are also bar-end mirrors on offer.

There are no mechanical changes to the engine of the Jawa 42. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)

There are no changes to the engine. So, it continues to come with a 293 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is fuel-injected. It produces 2733 Ps and a peak torque output of 27.02 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It is important to note that it is a single-cylinder engine that gets twin exhaust ports. Moreover, the air fins on the engine are only for cosmetic purposes as it is a liquid-cooled engine.

