Maruthisan Racer on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Racer on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Racer dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Maruthisan Racer on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruthisan Racer is mainly compared to Seeka SBolt which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in Chennai and Matter Aera starting at Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan Racer standard ₹ 2.01 Lakhs