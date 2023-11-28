Maruthisan Racer on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Racer on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Maruthisan Racer dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Maruthisan Racer on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Maruthisan Racer is mainly compared to Seeka SBolt which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and Matter Aera starting at Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Maruthisan Racer standard ₹ 2.01 Lakhs