HT Auto
HomeNew BikesMaruthisanRacerOn Road Price in Pune

Maruthisan Racer On Road Price in Pune

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruthisan Racer Right View
1/5
Maruthisan Racer Front View
2/5
Maruthisan Racer Rear Wheel View
3/5
Maruthisan Racer Seat View
4/5
Maruthisan Racer Wheel View
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.93 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Pune
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Racer Price in Pune

Maruthisan Racer on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 2.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruthisan Racer standard₹ 2.01 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruthisan Racer Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
standard
₹2.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,92,740
RTO
2,122
Insurance
6,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
2,00,862
EMI@4,317/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Maruthisan Racer Alternatives

Seeka SBolt

Seeka SBolt

1.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SBolt Price in Pune
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aera Price in Pune

Popular Maruthisan Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Maruthisan Bikes

    News

    The Triumph Thruxton 400 could arrive next year sharing underpinnings with the Speed 400
    Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works? New spy shots reveal upcoming 400 cc cafe racer
    28 Nov 2023
    The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
    Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
    24 Aug 2023
    Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
    12 May 2023
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
    Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
    28 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details