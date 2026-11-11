Ford Mustang Cobra is making a comeback in 2027; first teaser revealed

Ford has teased the upcoming Mustang Cobra, bringing back a performance badge tied to some of the most recognisable versions of its muscle car. A brief video posted by Ford Racing on X points to an engine-led approach, with the automaker describing the upcoming car as having an “all-motor heart born from racing". The teaser does not disclose the car’s specifications or show enough detail to establish its place in the Mustang range.

More details due in 2027

Ford has indicated that the announcement is only the beginning of the story, with the next update scheduled for 2027. That leaves several key questions unanswered, including the car’s design, power output and launch schedule. The company has not yet confirmed when the full reveal will take place or provided technical information about the revived model.

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The reference to an all-motor setup points towards naturally aspirated performance rather than a forced-induction engine. However, Ford has not confirmed the engine configuration, displacement or transmission. The teaser’s wording is the clearest indication so far of the direction the project could take, but it should not be treated as a complete description of the production car.

Cobra badge has a long Mustang history

The name has previously been used on high-performance Mustang variants, including the supercharged Mustang SVT Cobra. It was also associated with Shelby-era cars, among them the Terminator Cobra, which became a notable version in the early 2000s. Its return therefore revives a badge with an established place in Ford’s performance-car history.

It is not yet clear how the new Cobra will fit into the current line-up. Ford could bring it back as a standalone model, offer it as a limited or special-edition Mustang, or position it above the Dark Horse. None of these possibilities has been confirmed by the company.

Naturally aspirated V8 expected

Separate reports have suggested that the new Mustang Cobra could use a naturally aspirated V8 paired with a manual gearbox, with power expected to exceed 600 bhp. Ford has not verified those details, so the engine and performance figures remain unconfirmed. The 2027 update should clarify whether the revived Cobra takes that route and how it will differ from other Mustang versions.

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