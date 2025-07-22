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Tata Safari Images

Check out the latest images of Tata Safari. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Tata Safari Front Left Side

Tata Safari

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
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Exterior
Interior
Tata Safari Front Left Side
Tata Safari Front View
Tata Safari Grille
Tata Safari Headlight
Tata Safari Taillight
Tata Safari Wheel
Tata Safari Dashboard
Tata Safari Steering Wheel
Tata Safari Ambient Lighting View
Tata Safari Door View Of Driver Seat
Tata Safari Gear Shifter
Tata Safari Seats Aerial View
Front Left Side
Front View
Grille
Headlight
Taillight
Wheel
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting View
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Seats Aerial View

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Tata Safari User Reviews & Ratings

4.1
15 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
1
4 & aboverating star
11
5 ratingrating star
3
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User Reviews

Honest review
I’ve been driving my Tata Safari Pure Plus for a while now and I’m absolutely loving the experience. The ride is extremely comfortable thanks to the top-notch suspension, which makes it ideal for long drives. It comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a rear camera, and steering-mounted controls, all of which add to the convenience and driving pleasure. The 7-seater layout offers ample space and flexibility, making it a great choice for family trips or outings with friends. In terms of fuel efficiency, I’m getting around 14 to 15 kmpl in city traffic and 16 to 17 kmpl on highways, which is quite decent for an SUV of this size. However, there are a few things I wish were better. The servicing costs can be a bit on the higher side, and I feel some premium features like ADAS or a panoramic sunroof are missing, which would have made the package even more appealing. Overall, the Tata Safari Pure Plus has been a reliable and enjoyable companion for both daily commutes and long drives. It delivers solid performance, a comfortable ride, and great value for money. If you’re considering this SUV, I would definitely recommend it. In my opinion, it stands out as a top contender in its segment. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5 and I would absolutely recommend it to others.
By: Abhishek (Jul 22, 2025)
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Tata Safari Related News

The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The upcoming Tata Safari petrol will gain a new Ultra variant positioned above the Accomplished trim with added tech and safety features
Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New ULTRA variants explained
29 Dec 2025
View all
 Tata Safari Related News

Tata Safari Videos

Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
15 Oct 2023
Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
2 Sept 2022
Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
28 Sept 2021
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