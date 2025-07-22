Tata Safari Images

Honest review

I’ve been driving my Tata Safari Pure Plus for a while now and I’m absolutely loving the experience. The ride is extremely comfortable thanks to the top-notch suspension, which makes it ideal for long drives. It comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a rear camera, and steering-mounted controls, all of which add to the convenience and driving pleasure. The 7-seater layout offers ample space and flexibility, making it a great choice for family trips or outings with friends. In terms of fuel efficiency, I’m getting around 14 to 15 kmpl in city traffic and 16 to 17 kmpl on highways, which is quite decent for an SUV of this size. However, there are a few things I wish were better. The servicing costs can be a bit on the higher side, and I feel some premium features like ADAS or a panoramic sunroof are missing, which would have made the package even more appealing. Overall, the Tata Safari Pure Plus has been a reliable and enjoyable companion for both daily commutes and long drives. It delivers solid performance, a comfortable ride, and great value for money. If you’re considering this SUV, I would definitely recommend it. In my opinion, it stands out as a top contender in its segment. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5 and I would absolutely recommend it to others.

By: Abhishek ( Jul 22, 2025 )