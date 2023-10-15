HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2023 Tata Safari Review: Old Wine In New Bottle?

2023 Tata Safari SUV review: Improved and loaded, but only for diesel-lovers

Tata Motors will launch the Safari facelift SUV on October 17. The new Safari has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers. But is it enough to improve its performance? Here is our first drive review.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2023, 16:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
₹ 14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹ 16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 12.30 - 14.57 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 15 Oct 2023, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Safari Tata Motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.