2023 Tata Safari SUV review: Improved and loaded, but only for diesel-lovers

Tata Motors will launch the Safari facelift SUV on October 17. The new Safari has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers. But is it enough to improve its performance? Here is our first drive review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: