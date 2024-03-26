New Tata Safari test mule spotted, could be all-electric version

Tata Motors is working on several new models for the Indian market. The brand recently launched the Punch.ev but there are more electric vehicles that will soon be launched in the Indian market. One such model will be the Safari.ev. Recently, a test mule of the Safari was spotted on Indian roads which is interesting because the SUV is already on sale. Moreover, in the image, the exhaust pipe is not visible so there is a possibility that Tata Motors has started testing the electric version of the Safari. This does not come as a surprise because last year, Harrier.ev was also spotted in Pune.

In terms of design language, the Safari.ev looks quite similar to the standard Safari. However, the production version of the Safari.ev will have some EV specific changes such as a closed-off grille and aero caps for the wheels to smoothen out the aerodynamics of the car.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 Km 300 Km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs View Details Tata Safari 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The active.ev platform supports battery packs with a range of between 300 km and 600 km. Considering that the Safari is much larger than the Punch. ev, it can be expected that the SUV will have a driving range of between 400 km and 500 km when it finally goes on sale.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV spotted once again ahead of launch, will have range of upto 500 km

Tata Motors recently unveiled its active.ev platform with the Punch.ev. It is the brand's first dedicated platform for electric vehicles. It is expected that the company will use the same platform for Safari.ev and Harrier. ev as well. The active.ev platform is a 400-volt platform as opposed to an 800-volt platform that will be used for the Avinya. Moreover, the platform supports multiple drivetrain options. So, the vehicles based on it could be rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive and even all-wheel drive. Tata Motors has already announced that the active.ev platform is designed to secure a 5-star rating in crash tests from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

First Published Date: