Tata Curvv EV spotted once again ahead of launch, will have range of upto 500 km

Tata Motors is preparing for the launch of the production version of the Curvv EV. However, the homegrown manufacturer is still testing its new electric vehicle on the Indian roads. Recently, the test mule was spotted near Coimbatore while it was on a test. Tata Motors has confirmed that they will launch the Curvv EV in the Indian market in the financial year 2024-25 which means that the Curvv EV will be in the market between July and September of 2024.

It is expected that the Curvv EV will have a driving range of up to 50 km. However, this range would be for the Long Range version, it is expected that there will also be a Medium Range version on offer with less range.

The Curvv EV will sit above the Nexon EV in Tata Motors' lineup and will also be sold through the new EV-only dealerships that Tata Motors has opened recently. The design of the Curvv EV is pretty familiar from the front as it looks similar to the Nexon facelift. However, it is the side profile and the rear where there are some significant changes. From the side, there is a new coupe-like profile so the rear portion slopes down quite a bit whereas at the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps.

Tata Motors will offer the Curvv with internal combustion engines. The company has already confirmed that there will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that will produce 113 bhp of max power and 260 Nm of torque. It is confirmed that it will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox but there will also be an automatic transmission on offer.

Apart from this, there will also be a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will come with direct-injection. It puts out 123 bhp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque.

