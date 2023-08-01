Hyundai Alcazar Images

HT Auto

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar News

Image of Hyundai Creta used for representational purposes only.
Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure trademarked, will launch soon
1 Aug 2023
Hyundai Creta (left) and Venue (right) are two of the best-selling SUVs from the Korean carmaker in India.
Hyundai Creta, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar now more expensive. Check price list
3 Apr 2023
The front design of the Alcazar is new for 2023.
Hyundai Alcazar is now more powerful with turbo petrol engine: 5 things to know
10 Mar 2023
Hyundai Alcazar gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that complies with RDE norms and is E20 fuel ready.
Hyundai Alcazar turbo-petrol launched, comes RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready
7 Mar 2023
Hyundai Alcazar facelift is all set to launch with a new front face, a new engine and several new features.
New Hyundai Alcazar to launch with turbo petrol engine; bookings open
27 Feb 2023
Hyundai Alcazar Videos

Hyundai Alcazar (centre) along with Skoda Octavia and Kushaq and Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun SUVs are primed for launches in India soon.
Hyundai Alcazar to Skoda Kushaq: Five cars to launch in India soon
19 May 2021
Alcazar has a wide presence from the front but a closer look reveals some elements which are similar to the Creta.
Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai
13 Apr 2021
Hyundai Alcazar SUV is the Korean carmaker's first foray into the three-row SUV segment in India.
Hyundai Alcazar SUV: First impressions
9 Apr 2021
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
17 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
10 Jul 2023
