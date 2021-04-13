Home > Auto > Videos > Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai

Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai

Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 03:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Alcazar is Hyundai's first foray into the three-row SUV segment in India and could be a viable option for larger families. Tarun Garg - Director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Hyundai Motor India - explained that the preference and demand for SUVs is strong enough for each product to succeed.
 

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue