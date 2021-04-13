Home
>
Auto
>
Videos
> Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai
Alcazar SUV to target even Creta owners who want to upgrade: Hyundai
Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 03:20 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
- Alcazar is Hyundai's first foray into the three-row SUV segment in India and could be a viable option for larger families. Tarun Garg - Director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Hyundai Motor India - explained that the preference and demand for SUVs is strong enough for each product to succeed.
2 min read . 11:07 AM IST
1 min read . 03:09 PM IST
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
4 min read . 08:29 AM IST
2 min read . 08:59 AM IST
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available