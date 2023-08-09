Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition launched: 5 things to know

The Creta has been the leader in the compact SUV segment since it was first introduced in the Indian market. The manufacturer also sells the Alcazar which can be considered as a 7-seater version of the Creta. It has been doing fairly well in the segment considering that there are larger SUVs available in the market. Recently, the manufacturer launched the Adventure versions of the Creta and Alcazar. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition: Feature additions

The new special edition of the Alcazar and Creta will come with a dashcam which comes with dual cameras, and sporty pedals. The floor mats are also special and exclusive to Adventure editions of the SUVs.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition: Cosmetic changes

The biggest change to both SUVs comes in the form of cosmetic changes. Several elements such as the front grille, Hyundai logo, front and rear skid plates, side sills, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, door handles and alloy wheels are finished in black. The C-pillar garnish on Creta and the tailgate garnish and the fog lamp garnish on Alcazar are also finished in black. Hyundai is also using dark chrome for the Creta and Alcazar lettering and the rear Hyundai logo. Apart from this, there is door cladding on the sides and an adventure emblem on the fenders.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition: Colour options

Both SUVs will be offered in four monotone colour options - Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and the new Ranger Khaki. There will also be two dual-tone colour options - Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. One additional colour that Alcazar Adventure Edition gets is Titan Grey with Abyss Black.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition: No mechanical changes

While there are plenty of cosmetic changes, Hyundai has not made any changes to its engines. The Creta Adventure Edition is offered only with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The gearbox options to choose from are a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the Alcazar Adventure Edition is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As standard, both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol is also offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission whereas the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition: Prices and variants

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition will be offered in SX and SX(O) variants. They are priced at ₹15.17 lakh and ₹17.89 lakh respectively. The Alcazar is offered in Platinum and Signature (O) variants. They are priced at ₹19.04 lakh and ₹20.64 lakh respectively for the petrol engines. Then there is the diesel engine which costs ₹20 lakh and ₹21.24 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

