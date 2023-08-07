Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition launched. Check updates and features

Hyundai Motor India on Monday officially launched the Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition in the market here. Both Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions offer as many as 21 unique features that set each of these apart from the variants sold thus far.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition versions are touted as models meant specifically for buyers who take frequent trips and are looking for a vehicle that not just looks unique but is also capable of taking on less than ideal road conditions.

The Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition models get specific exterior styling like a rugged door cladding, 'Adventure' emblem on the fender, Black front grille with the ‘Hyundai’ logo, model lettering on the rear in dark chrome, 'Hyundai' logo in dark chrome, Black fog lamp garnish (on Alcazar only), Black ORVM and Black painted alloy wheels. In the cabin of both models, the updates include dashcam with dual camera, 3D designer 'Adventure' mats and sporty metal pedals.

The Creta Adventure Edition is made available on the 1.5-litre petrol with manual transmission and iVT powertrain, and on the SX and SX(O) trims. The Alcazar Adventure Edition on the 1.5 l T-GDi Petrol 7DCT, 1.5 l Diesel 6MT and 6AT powertrains.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition pricing

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition could further bolster sales prospects of the already popular mid-size SUV.

The Creta Adventure Edition is priced at ₹15.17 lakh for the SX variant and ₹17.89 lakh for the SX(O) variant (all prices are ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition pricing

Alcazar could get a much-needed sales boost through the Adventure Edition version.

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is priced from ₹19.03 lakh and tops out at ₹21.23 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Creta & Alcazar Advenuture Edition prices Prices (in Rs) Alcazar 1.5T MT Platinum AE PETROL 19,03,600 Alcazar 1.5T DCT Signature(O)AE PETROL 20,63,600 Alcazar 1.5 MT Platinum AE DIESEL 19,99,800 Alcazar 1.5 AT Signature(O) AE DIESEL 21,23,500 Creta 1.5 MPi MT SX AE PETROL 15,17,000 Creta 1.5 MPi IVT SX(O) AE PETROL 17,89,400 (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition colours

The Creta Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 Monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 2 Dual Tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black).Alcazar Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 Monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 3 Dual Tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black, new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black & Titan Grey with Abyss Black).

