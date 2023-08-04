HT Auto
Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure teased ahead of launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited has teased the launch of the Adventure Editions of the Creta and Alcazar for the first time. The special edition of the SUVs will soon launch in the Indian market. The manufacturer has already trademarked the nameplates for both SUVs. The Creta Adventure Edition and Alcazar Adventure Editoin will come with cosmetic changes only.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM
Hyundai will make cosmetic changes to the Creta Adventure Edition.
Hyundai will make cosmetic changes to the Creta Adventure Edition.

In the teaser, a few things can be spotted. For instance, a new forest green colour, blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake calipers and it seems like there are side skirts as well with red accents. Apart from this, there is Adventure badging on front fenders. It is expected that Hyundai will also update the front and rear bumpers to have a bit more rugged look. There could be changes to the faux skid plates as well.

There could be a few changes to the cabin as well. For instance, there could be redesigned upholstery and new elements for the dashboard and the door trims. However, the interior has not yet been teased so as of now nothing is confirmed. It is expected that there would be no major additions in terms of features.

Hyundai will not make any changes to the powertrain of Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar. The Creta will continue to come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 113 bhp of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine which also puts out 113 bhp of max power but the torque output is much higher at 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Alcazar also gets the same diesel engine along with the same gearbox options. However, the petrol engine is different. It also has a capacity of 1.5 litres but gets a turbocharger. It puts out 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2023, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: Alacazar

