HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Adventure And Alcazar Adventure Trademarked: Will Launch Soon

Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure trademarked: Will launch soon

Hyundai Motor India Limited has filed trademarks for new versions of Creta and Alcazar. They are called Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure and they could be launched in the Indian market in the coming months. It seems like the SUVs will be only getting cosmetic updates with the new special edition.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Image of Hyundai Creta used for representational purposes only.
Image of Hyundai Creta used for representational purposes only.

As of now, there are no official updates regarding the Adventure Editions of the Alcazar and Creta. However, it can be expected that the SUVs will come with a more rugged look so expect them to boast faux skid plates in the front as well as at the rear. There could be plastic cladding on the sides.

Apart from this, the bumpers and the front grille could get a redesign. There could be different set of alloy wheels and roof rails as well. The interior could get a new theme for the upholstery. However, major changes are not expected.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Hyundai will not make any changes to the powertrain of Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar. The Creta will continue to come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 113 bhp of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine which also puts out 113 bhp of max power but the torque output is much higher at 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

The Alcazar also gets the same diesel engine along with the same gearbox options. However, the petrol engine is different. It also has a capacity of 1.5 litres but gets a turbocharger. It puts out 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.