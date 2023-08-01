Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure trademarked: Will launch soon

Hyundai Motor India Limited has filed trademarks for new versions of Creta and Alcazar. They are called Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure and they could be launched in the Indian market in the coming months. It seems like the SUVs will be only getting cosmetic updates with the new special edition.

As of now, there are no official updates regarding the Adventure Editions of the Alcazar and Creta. However, it can be expected that the SUVs will come with a more rugged look so expect them to boast faux skid plates in the front as well as at the rear. There could be plastic cladding on the sides.

Apart from this, the bumpers and the front grille could get a redesign. There could be different set of alloy wheels and roof rails as well. The interior could get a new theme for the upholstery. However, major changes are not expected.

Hyundai will not make any changes to the powertrain of Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar. The Creta will continue to come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 113 bhp of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine which also puts out 113 bhp of max power but the torque output is much higher at 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

The Alcazar also gets the same diesel engine along with the same gearbox options. However, the petrol engine is different. It also has a capacity of 1.5 litres but gets a turbocharger. It puts out 158 bhp of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

