Tata Harrier or Safari? Which one should you pick and why

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are the flagship SUVs from the Indian car manufacturer and have received significant updates. But which one suits you more? Martin Ulharik, Head of Design at Tata Motors explains the philosophy behind the new design of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in this exclusive interview.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2023, 14:33 PM
First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 14:33 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier Safari Tata Motors

