Tata Harrier or Safari? Which one should you pick and why
Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are the flagship SUVs from the Indian car manufacturer and have received significant updates. But which one suits you more? Martin Ulharik, Head of Design at Tata Motors explains the philosophy behind the new design of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in this exclusive interview.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 18 Oct 2023, 14:33 PM IST
TAGS: Harrier Safari Tata Motors
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now