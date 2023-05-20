HT Auto
Citroen C3 Aircross vs MG Hector Plus: Specs, features compared

French auto giant Citroen is expected to launch the new C3 Aircross SUV in India later this year. The C3 Aircross will be offered as a five-seater as well as a seven-seater model. The five-seater version will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. However, the three-row version, which is likely to be the more expensive version, is likely to compete with some of the other models like MG Hector Plus. Here is a quick comparison between the three-row version of the C3 Aircross against its possible rival.

20 May 2023
Citroen will offer C3 Aircross SUV in three-row avatar besides standard five-seater version. The three-row version is likely to take on rivals like MG Hector Plus.
Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross SUV last month as its fourth model in India. Though the C3 moniker is attached to its entry-level hatchback, the C3 Aircross is a compact SUV in size. The C3 Aircross SUV stands 4,300 mm in length, 1,796 mm wide and 1,654 mm tall. In comparison, the Hector Plus SUV stands 300 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 105 mm taller.

The space inside the C3 Aircross is ample to fit in three rows due to a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It is about 120 mm longer than Hector Plus SUV. The third row of the C3 Aircross SUV offers detachable seats to offer customisation. This feature is not available in any of its rival models. MG offers Hector Plus SUV with 18-inch wheels while the C3 Aircross will be offered with 17-inch alloy wheels. The C3 Aircross has 200 mm of ground clearance which is around 8 mm higher than that of MG Hector Plus.

In terms of features, the Citroen SUV will come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. The driver display is digital and there are five USB ports that support fast charging. However, what may turn off a lot of customers is that the C3 Aircross three-row versions will not have any sunroof. The reason for this are roof-mounted AC vents for rear rows.

In comparison, Hector Plus comes loaded with features, including a panoramic sunroof. It also has a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment unit which is the largest in its segment. Besides these, the MG SUV also scores higher due to ADAS technology offered with Hector Plus.

Under the hood, Citroen is initially going to use a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine for C3 Aircross. The engine is likely to come mated to a manual or an automatic transmission. The engine is going to be less powerful than what MG Motor offers with the Hector Plus. It comes with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit.

