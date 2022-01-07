MG Motor withdraws petrol DCT version of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs

MG Motor has decided to withdraw the petrol DCT versions of its Hector and Hector Plus SUVs from the markets. The decision comes about a year after the carmaker had introduced the CVT versions of the SUVs. According to the MG Motor website, the Hector and Hector Plus are now available only with six-speed manual transmission or 8-speed CVT with petrol and diesel variants.

MG Motor has not made any statement why the carmaker decided to withdraw the DCT variants. However, it is believed that higher demands of the CVT variants prompted MG to take the call.

MG Motor currently sells Hector SUV with the choice of three powertrains. These include a 1.5-litre turbo petrol that can produce 141 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, which comes with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, has a similar output. There is also a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer which can churn out 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

From this month, MG Motor has increased the prices of its cars across lineup which currently includes Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Astor and ZS EV. The hike in price range from around ₹55,000 for the Hector and Hector Plus, and goes up to more than ₹1.30 lakh for the flagship Gloster SUV.

The ZS EV, MG Motor's only electric car on offer in India, has also seen a hike of nearly ₹50,000 in the latest price increase. MG Motor has said that it is planning to introduce a new electric vehicle, its second in the country, by next year.

Last year, MG Motor sold 40,273 units of its vehicles in India. It is a 43 per cent increase over its sales performance in 2020. All its flagship cars, which only include SUVs, have seen significant rise in demand. While Hector SUV, the first model launched by MG in India, has seen a 21.5% growth in 2021, Gloster premium SUV too has witnessed a strong demand since its launch back in October of 2020. Though the volumes are not too high, but MG's electric car ZS EV has also witnessed a 145% growth last year.