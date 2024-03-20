Watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans
Rajeev Chaba, Chairman Emeritus at MG Motor India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto revealing details about the carmaker’s forthcoming EV offensive under
...
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
60 kWh 550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
64kWh 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 20 Mar 2024, 16:59 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS