HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nexon, Harrier, Safari Suvs Helped Tata Motors To Clock Its Best Ever Sales Month In November, Says Md

Nexon, Harrier SUVs help Tata to clock its best ever sales month in November

Tata Motors is breathing down on Hyundai Motor in the race to become India's second largest carmaker. In November, Tata Motors inched closer to the number two position by clocking its best ever sales performance. According to Sailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, SUVs like the new Nexon, Harrier and Safari helped the carmaker achieve the feat last month. He said that these models, along with other Tata cars, saw robust demand during this period which helped in overall sales.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 14:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Nexon Harrier Safari
Tata Motors launched the new Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs ahead of the festive season. The carmaker also introduced the new Harrier and Safari facelift models in October.
Tata Nexon Harrier Safari
Tata Motors launched the new Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs ahead of the festive season. The carmaker also introduced the new Harrier and Safari facelift models in October.

Tata Motors retailed around 53,000 vehicles in November, which is about eight per cent more than the previous month and around 30 per cent higher than November last year. In an interaction with news agency PTI, Chandra said Tata Motors saw its sales soar during the festive period that lasted 47 days. During this phase, Tata Motors saw 79,374 vehicles being registered which is 18 per cent more than November 2022.

Chandra attributed the success to its newly-launched models around the festive season. Tata Motors had introduced the new Nexon and Nexon EV facelift SUVs in September and the new Harrier and Safari facelift models in October. "We had a very strong festive season, which I would attribute mainly to the newly launched facelifted Nexon, Harrier, Safari and the iCNG range. And therefore, our VAHAN registrations, or real sale as we call it, was the highest ever in our history," he was quoted by PTI.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Chandra said that 2023 could be the best year ever for Tata Motors too in terms of sales, thanks to strong demand for its SUVs. Nexon and Punch, the two top-selling cars from Tata Motors, were also the best-selling SUVs in November. He said, “In terms of overall SUV numbers, we were at number two position last month." Maruti Suzuki currently leads the segment with models like Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny. While the SUV segment offered festive cheer to the carmaker, Tata Motors also faired well in the hatchback segment with its models like Tiago and Altroz.

Also watch: 2023 Tata Harrier facelift SUV first impressions

According to Tata Motors, this could be a landmark year for the Indian auto industry. According to the Tata Motors MD, India could see overall car sales cross 40 lakh mark in a year for the first time in history. Though the festive demands are gradually decreasing, Chandra expects more than three lakh sales in the passenger vehicle segment in December as well.

Chandra said Tata Motors will focus on CNG in the small segment as takers for diesel cars have gone down. He said, "In this segment CNG becomes an important and good alternative." However, Chandra feels the SUV segment is still witnessing strong demand for diesel powertrain. Overall, Tata Motors wants to continue to offer multiple powertrain, including electric vehicles, in coming days. The carmaker is expected to launch three more electric vehicles by next year, which includes the likes of Punch EV, Harrier EV and Curvv EV.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 14:25 PM IST
TAGS: Punch Nexon EV Safari Harrier Tata Motors Safari Nexon Harrier

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Sounce Bike Phone Mount Waterproof Cell Phone Holder 360 Rotation Motorcycle Phone Case Universal Bicycle Handlebar Phone Mount with Sensitive Touch Screen Fit Below 4-7.2 Inches Smartphone
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.