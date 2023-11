The price of Harrier Pure Plus in Delhi is Rs. 22.23 Lakhs. It offers many features like Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average The price of Harrier Pure Plus in Delhi is Rs. 22.23 Lakhs. It offers many features like Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Mileage of Pure Plus is 16.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less