HomeNew CarsMGHector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR

MG Hector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR

4 out of 5
MG Hector Plus Front Right Side
MG Hector Plus Left Side View
MG Hector Plus Rear Left View
MG Hector Plus Front View
MG Hector Plus Rear View
MG Hector Plus Rear Right Side
4 out of 5
23.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Hector Plus Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Hector Plus specs and features

Hector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR Latest Updates

Hector Plus is a 7 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Hector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 23.28 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 155 litres
    MG Hector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR Price

    Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹23.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    19,59,800
    RTO
    2,60,975
    Insurance
    1,07,027
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,28,302
    EMI@50,044/mo
    MG Hector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L Turbocharged Intercooled
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut + Coil Springs
    Rear Suspension
    Beam Assemble + Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R18
    Length
    4699 mm
    Ground Clearance
    192 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    155 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    14 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leatherette
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Argil Brown & Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MG Hector Plus Select Pro 2.0 Diesel 7 STR EMI
    EMI45,040 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,95,471
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,95,471
    Interest Amount
    6,06,920
    Payable Amount
    27,02,391

    MG Hector Plus other Variants

    Style 2.0 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹20.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,99,800
    RTO
    2,28,475
    Insurance
    97,001
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,25,776
    EMI@43,542/mo
    Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR
    ₹20.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Select Pro 1.5 MT 7 STR
    ₹20.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
    ₹20.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR
    ₹23.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 6 STR
    ₹23.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
    ₹23.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 6 STR
    ₹24.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 6 STR
    ₹25.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 7 STR
    ₹25.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR
    ₹26.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 6 STR
    ₹26.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 6 STR
    ₹26.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 7 STR
    ₹26.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    MG Hector Plus Alternatives

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos X Line (S) 1.5 Diesel AT

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier Pure Plus S

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Dual Tone

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari Pure Plus

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum 7 STR 1.5 Diesel

    16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
    Popular SUV Cars

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Land Rover Range Rover

    Land Rover Range Rover

    2.39 - 4.17 Cr
    Popular MG Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    MG Hector

      MG Hector

      13.99 - 22.15 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    MG Astor

      MG Astor

      9.98 - 17.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    MG Gloster

      MG Gloster

      29.98 - 43 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    MG Comet EV

      MG Comet EV

      6.99 - 9.24 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      18.98 - 25.2 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

