Hector Plus is a 6 seater SUV which has 18 variants. The price of Hector Plus Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.26 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: