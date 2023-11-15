Hector Plus is a 7 seater SUV which has 11 variants. The price of Hector Plus Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. Hector Plus is a 7 seater SUV which has 11 variants. The price of Hector Plus Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres BootSpace: 155 litres ...Read MoreRead Less