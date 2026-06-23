In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and MG Hector Plus [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Hector Plus [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Creta
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|MG
|Price
|₹ 10.91 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 to 21.8 kmpl
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4