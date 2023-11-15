Saved Articles

MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR

4 out of 5
23.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Hector Plus Key Specs
Engine1451 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR Latest Updates

Hector Plus is a 7 seater SUV which has 11 variants. The price of Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 23.21

  • Engine Type: 1.5L Turbocharged with Belt Starter Generator
  • Max Torque: 250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 155 litres
    MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR Price

    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
    ₹23.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,14,800
    RTO
    2,17,480
    Insurance
    88,173
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    23,20,953
    EMI@49,886/mo
    MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5L Turbocharged with Belt Starter Generator
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Macpherson Strut with Stabilizer Bar
    Rear Suspension
    Semi Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 60 R17
    Ground Clearance
    192 mm
    Length
    4720 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Bootspace
    155 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    5
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    8
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.3 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable
    MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR EMI
    EMI44,898 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,88,857
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,88,857
    Interest Amount
    6,05,004
    Payable Amount
    26,93,861

    MG Hector Plus other Variants

    Smart 1.5 Turbo MT 7 STR
    ₹20.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,49,800
    RTO
    1,90,980
    Insurance
    78,420
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,19,700
    EMI@43,411/mo
    Smart 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR
    ₹23.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Turbo MT 6 STR
    ₹23.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 6 STR
    ₹24.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 6 STR
    ₹24.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol Turbo CVT 7 STR
    ₹24.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 7 STR
    ₹26.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sharp Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel 6 STR
    ₹26.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 6 STR
    ₹25.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Savvy Pro 1.5 Turbo CVT 7 STR
    ₹25.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1451 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    MG Hector Plus Alternatives

    MG Hector

    MG Hector Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel

    14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier Adventure

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
