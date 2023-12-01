Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Tata Safari Pure Plus S

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
24.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata Safari Key Specs
Engine1956 cc
Mileage16.3 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Safari specs and features

Safari Pure Plus S Latest Updates

Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Pure Plus S in Delhi is Rs. 24.20 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure

  • Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres
  • BootSpace: 420 litres
    • Mileage of Pure Plus S is 16.3 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Safari Pure Plus S Price

    Pure Plus S
    ₹24.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,39,000
    RTO
    2,70,875
    Insurance
    1,10,082
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    24,20,457
    EMI@52,025/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Safari Pure Plus S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    815 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    16.3 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Length
    4668 mm
    Wheelbase
    2741 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Bootspace
    420 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Safari Pure Plus S EMI
    EMI46,823 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    21,78,411
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    21,78,411
    Interest Amount
    6,30,942
    Payable Amount
    28,09,353

    Tata Safari other Variants

    Smart
    ₹19.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,19,000
    RTO
    2,18,375
    Insurance
    93,885
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,31,760
    EMI@41,521/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Smart (O)
    ₹19.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure
    ₹21.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure (O)
    ₹21.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus
    ₹23.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus S Dark Edition
    ₹24.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus AT
    ₹24.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Pure Plus Dark Edition AT
    ₹24.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Adventure
    ₹24.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Pure Plus S AT
    ₹25.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Adventure Plus
    ₹26.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Plus A
    ₹26.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Plus Dark Edition
    ₹27.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Plus AT
    ₹28.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished
    ₹28.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dark Edition
    ₹28.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Plus Dark Edition AT
    ₹28.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Adventure Plus A AT
    ₹29.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dual Tone AT
    ₹30.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus
    ₹30.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dual Tone
    ₹30.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dark Edition AT
    ₹30.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus Dark Edition
    ₹30.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dark Edition
    ₹30.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus Dual Tone AT
    ₹31.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dual Tone AT
    ₹31.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus Dark Edition AT
    ₹32.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Plus 6 STR Dark Edition AT
    ₹32.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1956 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Safari Alternatives

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

    13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Safari vs Scorpio-N
    MG Hector

    MG Hector Smart Pro 2.0 Turbo Diesel

    14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Safari vs Hector
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha 4X4

    13.59 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Safari vs Gurkha

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details