|Engine
|1956 cc
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Safari Smart, equipped with a Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹17.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Smart is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Smart is powered by a 1956 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.
The Safari Smart has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.