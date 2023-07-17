Tata Safari Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Safari comes in 32 diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Safari measures 4,661 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. The ground clearance of Safari is 205. A six-seat model, Tata Safari sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Safari price starts at ₹ 14.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 23.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Safari comes in 32 variants. Tata Safari top variant price is ₹ 23.18 Lakhs.
