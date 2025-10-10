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Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Safari Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Safari
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Safari
Tata Safari
Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
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Seats Aerial View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi PetrolHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
NoNo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 65 R17
Length
4560 mm4668 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2741 mm
Height
1710 mm1795 mm
Width
1800 mm1922 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Front and RearNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59015,37,334
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00013,29,000
RTO
1,61,9001,44,900
Insurance
69,19062,934
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,19733,043
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

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