Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Pure Plus S AT in Delhi is Rs. 25.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Pure Plus S AT in Delhi is Rs. 25.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure Plus S AT is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Cruise Control, Shift Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 420 litres Mileage of Pure Plus S AT is 14.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less