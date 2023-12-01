Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Accomplished Dual Tone AT in Delhi is Rs. 30.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission ofSafari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Accomplished Dual Tone AT in Delhi is Rs. 30.02 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Accomplished Dual Tone AT is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Shift Indicator and specs like: