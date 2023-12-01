Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Adventure Plus in Delhi is Rs. 26.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Plus Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Adventure Plus in Delhi is Rs. 26.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Plus is 50 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Shift Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 420 litres Mileage of Adventure Plus is 16.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less