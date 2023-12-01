Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Adventure Plus AT in Delhi is Rs. 28.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Safari is a 7 seater SUV which has 29 variants. The price of Safari Adventure Plus AT in Delhi is Rs. 28.28 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Plus AT is 50 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Cruise Control, Heater, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: Engine Type: Kryotec 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 litres BootSpace: 420 litres Mileage of Adventure Plus AT is 14.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less