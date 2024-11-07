In 2026 when choosing between the MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MG Hector Plus [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Style 2.0 Diesel 6 STR, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Hector Plus [2023-2025]: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hector Plus [2023-2025] vs Safari Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hector plus [2023-2025]
|Safari
|Brand
|MG
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 13.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
|14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1451 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4