2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2024, 10:37 AM
Alcazar vs Hector Plus
Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

Hyundai Alcazar has received a significant facelift donning a revamped design and upgraded feature list. The new Alcazar comes as the bigger sibling of Hyundai Creta. While it has been followed previously that Creta was following the design philosophy of its bigger siblings, this time, Hyundai Alcazar has adopted the styling language of its smaller sibling. The updated iteration of Hyundai Alcazar was launched at a starting price of 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, while the pricing goes up to 21.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its segment, the Hyundai Alcazar premium SUV with an MPV vibe competes with tough rivals such as Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

Specifications Comparison MG Hector Plus Hyundai Alcazar
Engine 1451.0 to 1956.0 cc 1482.0 to 1493.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

Here is a comparison between the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between 14.99 lakh and 21.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, comes priced between 17 lakh and 22.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Specification

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar come with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which can generate 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor which offers 114 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

The MG Hector Plus is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. This engine is capable of churning out 141 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant gets energy from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, that is available with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor generates 167 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2024, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Alcazar XUV700 MG Hector Plus Alcazar Hyundai Alcazar Hector Plus MG Hyundai MG Motor

