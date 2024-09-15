2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Which one should be your choice

Hyundai Alcazar has received a significant facelift donning a revamped design and upgraded feature list. The new Alcazar comes as the bigger sibling of Hyundai Creta . While it has been followed previously that Creta was following the design philosophy of its bigger siblings, this time, Hyundai Alcazar has adopted the styling language of its smaller sibling. The updated iteration of Hyundai Alcazar was launched at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, while the pricing goes up to ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar has received a significantly revamped avatar just a few days ago, which comes revising its competition with rivals such as MG Hector P

In its segment, the Hyundai Alcazar premium SUV with an MPV vibe competes with tough rivals such as Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

Here is a comparison between the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector Plus, on the other hand, comes priced between ₹17 lakh and ₹22.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Specification

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar come with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which can generate 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor which offers 114 bhp power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

The MG Hector Plus is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. This engine is capable of churning out 141 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant gets energy from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, that is available with a six-speed manual transmission. This motor generates 167 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

