Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch

The Tata Safari EV has been spotted undergoing road tests in India ahead of its expected launch during the festive season. A camouflaged prototype was recently seen in a video shared on social media, giving a first look at Tata Motors' upcoming three-row electric SUV.

The Safari EV will become Tata Motors' flagship electric SUV when it goes on sale and is expected to sit above the Harrier EV in the company's EV lineup. It will target buyers looking for a larger electric SUV with three-row seating and could take on the Mahindra XEV 9S.

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The test mule appears to retain the basic design and proportions of the existing Safari, indicating that Tata is likely to electrify the current-generation SUV rather than introduce an entirely new model.

🚨Tata Safari EV spotted testing! Heavy on tech & ready to rival the big leagues!⚡🚙

Expect to see the Safari EV borrow heavy tech from the Sierra EV.@Tataev to battle against Mahindra XEV 9S, BYD eMAX 7, VinFast VF7, and Maruti’s EV MPV.pic.twitter.com/sgQvTE4XaX — PluginJourneys™ (@PluginJourneys) August 4, 2026

Safari EV likely to share Harrier EV technology

The Safari EV is expected to use Tata Motors' Acti.ev+ platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV. The architecture could allow Tata to carry over much of the Harrier EV's electric powertrain technology to the larger three-row SUV.

Battery options are expected to include the same 65kWh and 75kWh packs offered with the Harrier EV. The larger battery could also be paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup on higher variants.

For reference, the Harrier EV's rear-wheel-drive version produces 238 bhp and 315 Nm. The AWD version adds a 116 bhp electric motor at the front, taking combined torque output to 504 Nm.

Also Read : Tata Motors offers festive benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh on ICE and EVs

Test mule gets EV-specific mechanical changes

Despite the heavy camouflage, the test vehicle has revealed some details about the Safari EV's underpinnings. The prototype was seen with a multi-link independent rear suspension setup, similar to the arrangement used on the Harrier EV.

There is also no exhaust outlet, confirming that the test vehicle is powered entirely by electricity.

Another noticeable addition is the missing side step. This feature is currently not offered on the diesel-powered Safari but was earlier spotted on a previous test mule.

Cabin expected to retain familiar layout

The Safari EV is unlikely to receive a completely redesigned cabin. Tata could retain much of the existing dashboard and interior layout while adding an EV-specific theme and equipment.

The electric SUV is also expected to use Tata's TiDAL electronic architecture. This could bring connected and software-driven functions such as over-the-air updates, auto park assist, summon mode, low-speed cruise control, UPI-based in-car payments and a 540-degree camera system.

Safari EV range could be lower than Harrier EV

While the Safari EV is expected to share its battery options with the Harrier EV, its larger size and additional weight could affect efficiency. As a result, the three-row SUV is likely to have a lower claimed range than the Harrier EV despite using similar battery packs.

More details about the Safari EV's powertrain, range, variants and pricing are expected to emerge closer to its launch. With the Harrier EV already on sale, the Safari EV will give Tata Motors a larger electric SUV positioned at the top of its passenger EV range.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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